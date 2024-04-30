Los Angeles Dodgers Set Franchise Record By Not Striking Out Against Arizona D-Backs
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't just beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday – they put up a near-spotless performance at the plate, too.
In their 8-4 road victory, the Dodgers went a solid 10-for-34 at the plate. They also drew eight walks and a hit-by-pitch, in addition to notching one sacrifice fly.
Los Angeles' lineup did not account for a single strikeout in the game, in any of their 44 combined plate appearances.
It marked the first time this season that any MLB offense had gone without a strikeout, and the first time the Dodgers achieved the feat since Aug. 28, 2006. The Dodgers tied their own record for most plate appearances in a game without recording a strikeout, although they went to 11 innings when they did so against the San Francisco Giants on June 23, 2003.
On the other end of the spectrum, Monday made for a disappointing performance from the Diamondbacks' pitching staff.
For the first team in franchise history, Arizona walked eight batters and struck out zero. They became the first team to do so since the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, as noted by ArizonaSports.com.
Every Dodgers batter got on base Monday, seven of whom reached safely via a hit. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right fielder Teoscar Hernández and left fielder Kiké Hernández all posted two-hit performances.
Second baseman Mookie Betts and third baseman Max Muncy were the only ones not to record a hit, although the former drew two walks and the latter got hit by a pitch and scored a run.
The Dodgers and D-Backs will resume their series Tuesday. First pitch from Chase Field is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
