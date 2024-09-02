Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames Blasts 3-Run Home Run to Tie MLB Single-Season Record

Willy Adames gave the Milwaukee Brewers an early lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, tying Ken Griffey Jr. in the MLB record books with his 13th three-run shot of the season.

Sam Connon

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates a run in the 6th inning over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates a run in the 6th inning over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday, August 31, 2024. / Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Willy Adames celebrated his 29th birthday in explosive, record-breaking fashion.

The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop got his team on the board first Monday afternoon, crushing a 371-foot, three-run home run to left in the bottom of the first inning. It marked his fifth consecutive game with a home run, three of the last four of which have been three-run shots.

Adames is now up to 29 home runs on the season, which puts him two off his career high with four weeks to go. And while he hasn't hit a grand slam yet in 2024, Adames has belted a whopping 13 three-run home runs this year.

According to the Brewers' senior director of media relations, Mike Vassallo, that ties Adames for the most three-run homers in a single season. The record previously belonged to Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 13 three-run home runs with the Seattle Mariners in 1996.

Now, Adames and Griffey sit side-by-side in the MLB record books, and the former has 24 games left to snag full possession of the No. 1 spot.

Adames is batting .256 with 29 home runs, 99 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a .815 OPS on the season. He entered Monday with a 4.3 fWAR, which ranked third among National League shortstops.

With his contract set to expire this fall, Adames is expected to be one of the most sought-after infielders on the open market. Adames' asking price is sure to go up following his record-breaking season at the plate, and it remains to be seen if Milwaukee will pay to keep his powerful bat in town.

The Brewers currently lead the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the fourth inning.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History