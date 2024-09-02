Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames Blasts 3-Run Home Run to Tie MLB Single-Season Record
Willy Adames celebrated his 29th birthday in explosive, record-breaking fashion.
The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop got his team on the board first Monday afternoon, crushing a 371-foot, three-run home run to left in the bottom of the first inning. It marked his fifth consecutive game with a home run, three of the last four of which have been three-run shots.
Adames is now up to 29 home runs on the season, which puts him two off his career high with four weeks to go. And while he hasn't hit a grand slam yet in 2024, Adames has belted a whopping 13 three-run home runs this year.
According to the Brewers' senior director of media relations, Mike Vassallo, that ties Adames for the most three-run homers in a single season. The record previously belonged to Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 13 three-run home runs with the Seattle Mariners in 1996.
Now, Adames and Griffey sit side-by-side in the MLB record books, and the former has 24 games left to snag full possession of the No. 1 spot.
Adames is batting .256 with 29 home runs, 99 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a .815 OPS on the season. He entered Monday with a 4.3 fWAR, which ranked third among National League shortstops.
With his contract set to expire this fall, Adames is expected to be one of the most sought-after infielders on the open market. Adames' asking price is sure to go up following his record-breaking season at the plate, and it remains to be seen if Milwaukee will pay to keep his powerful bat in town.
The Brewers currently lead the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the fourth inning.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.