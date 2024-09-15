Most RBI in a season by a 30+ home run hitting (primary) shortstop in the National League:

143- Ernie Banks (1959)

129- Banks (1958)

117- Banks ('55)

117- Banks ('60)

108- Trevor Story ('18)

105- @Brewers Willy Adames (2024 via his 5 on Saturday vs ARI)

105- Troy Tulowitzki ('11)