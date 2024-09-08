Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels Legend Becomes U.S. Citizen in Awesome Moment
Congratulations are in order for National Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who became a United States citizen this week.
The US Citizen and Immigration Services account posted about it on "X:"
@BaseballHall of famer Rod Carew become a #NewUsCitizen marking a new chapter for one of 's greatest legends. Known for his exceptional batting skills and magnetic presence on the field, Carew's journey to citizenship highlights his deep connection and commitment to the U.S.
That's certainly a great accomplishment for Carew who is now 78 years old. Born in Panama, Carew spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins and California Angels.
One of the best hitters in baseball history, Carew was a lifetime .328 hitter in more than 9,300 at-bats. He amassed the 3,000-hit mark (3,053), was an 18-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a seven-time batting champion. He led the major leagues in hits in both 1974 and 1977 and led the AL in doubles twice. He also posted the high-mark in the American League four times in on-base percentage. He never hit lower than .273 in any season.
Carew played his last season for the Angels in 1985 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame back in 1991. He was included on 401 of a 443 possible ballots.
Carew made the playoffs just four times in his career and hit just .220 (11-for-50). He appeared in the ALCS four times, though there was no divisional round at that time.
