2026 AL Central Division Preview: Tigers or Royals Should Steal Crown From Guardians

Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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For two years the AL Central has been a great source of late-season drama. In 2024 the Tigers rallied for a playoff push, but last year it was their turn to collapse, losing 13 of their last 16 games to cede the division crown to the Guardians. Detroit got the last laugh, though, by knocking Cleveland out in the wild-card round.

Entering 2026, the margins should be slim once again. The Tigers and Royals, who added hitting and bullpen depth, appear to be the class of the division. The Guardians, who ranked last in the AL in runs scored a season ago, are a step behind, followed by the rebuilding Twins and White Sox.

While no one team looks dominant, this division is not lacking in headliners. Tarik Skubal has won two consecutive Cy Young Awards, and this year he will be joined in Detroit’s rotation by Framber Valdez, formerly of the Astros. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. followed up his breakout 2024 campaign by once again leading the majors in hits. José Ramírez is perhaps the sport’s most consistent star, and this offseason the 33-year-old signed a seven-year contract extension that will likely keep him in Cleveland for the rest of his career. Those top talents should once again bear the brunt of responsibility for keeping their teams in the division race.

As for the White Sox and Twins, it will be surprising if either remains in the hunt for long. But at least Chicago has added some talent after three straight 100-loss seasons—most notably 26-year-old slugging infielder Munetaka Murakami from Japan—and the White Sox actually improved by 19 wins after 2024’s nadir. Signs of progress are scarcer in Minnesota; the Twins sold off much of their roster at last year’s trade deadline and are in a state of flux behind the scenes.

Bobby Witt Jr. has led the majors in hits in each of the last two seasons. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1st: Detroit Tigers (89–73)*

The Tigers have the most talented roster in the division, with four All-Star starters and six total last year—plus accomplished manager A.J. Hinch. Adding starter Justin Verlander and reliever Kenley Jansen makes their prospects even rosier.

2nd: Kansas City Royals (85–77)

The Royals’ years of tanking paid off with Bobby Witt Jr., who has established himself as a superstar. Kansas City’s outfield remains suspect, though. And can soft-tossing starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo stay effective in their mid-30s?

3rd: Cleveland Guardians (78–84)

The Guardians don’t score much or carry a high payroll, but they’ve made the playoffs seven times over the past decade thanks to a front office that keeps developing young talent. Stephen Vogt has won Manager of the Year in both of his seasons with the club.

4th: Minnesota Twins (72–90)

A sudden change in front office leadership late in the offseason followed a chaotic 2025 that featured a trade deadline fire sale. Talent like Byron Buxton remains, but more turnover is likely ahead. Expect things to get worse before they get better.

5th: Chicago White Sox (68–94)

The White Sox haven’t won a playoff series since their 2005 title year and are entering a fourth season of tank mode. Last season shortstop Colson Montgomery and catcher Kyle Teel emerged as bright spots, but Chicago still has a long way to go.

* denotes playoff team

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