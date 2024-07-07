Jose Miranda Just Became Second Player Since 1901 to Accomplish This Absurd Feat
The Minnesota Twins knocked off the Houston Astros (9-3) on Saturday afternoon and infielder Jose Miranda made even more baseball history.
Miranda went 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch. At one point, he had reached base in 13 consecutive plate appearances. He also had gotten 12 consecutive hits, which ties the major league record.
Furthermore, Miranda added on, becoming just the second player since 1901 to accomplish this specific feat, per @OptaSTATS:
The @Twins' Jose Miranda is the second MLB player since 1901 to have back-to-back games going 4-for-4 (or better) and scoring 3+ runs.
The other was Hal Trosky between September 15-16, 1936.
It's been a dream season for the 26-year-old Miranda, who battled injuries for a good portion of 2023. He's hitting .328 this season with nine homers and 43 RBI. Furthermore, he's helped keep the offense afloat even in the face of prior injuries to Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton.
He's got an OPS of .901 and is a big reason why the Twins are 50-39 on the year and currently in the second wild card spot in the American League.
The loss dropped the Astros to 46-43 and they remain 2.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, however they have played two less games.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Spencer Arrighetti will pitch for the Astros while Simeon Woods-Richardson pitches for the Twins.
Arrighetti is 4-7 with a 6.13 ERA while Woods-Richardson is 3-1 with a 3.52.
