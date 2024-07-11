Minnesota Twins Shortstop Climbs Historic List with Home Run on Wednesday

Most home runs hit as a shortstop - First 10 career MLB seasons:

344- Alex Rodriguez

269- Ernie Banks

237- Miguel Tejada

224- Francisco Lindor

217- Cal Ripken Jr.

192- Troy Tulowitzki

184- Carlos Correa (Via going yard in today's @Twins 3-2 win against CHW)

183- Nomar Garciaparra