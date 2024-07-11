Minnesota Twins Shortstop Climbs Historic List with Home Run on Wednesday
The Minnesota Twins split a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday as shortstop Carlos Correa moved up an impressive list in baseball history.
Correa hit a home run in game two to move up that list, per @StatsCentre:
Most home runs hit as a shortstop - First 10 career MLB seasons:
344- Alex Rodriguez
269- Ernie Banks
237- Miguel Tejada
224- Francisco Lindor
217- Cal Ripken Jr.
192- Troy Tulowitzki
184- Carlos Correa (Via going yard in today's @Twins 3-2 win against CHW)
183- Nomar Garciaparra
Ripken Jr. and Banks are in the Hall of Fame, while the rest of that list is littered with All-Stars, so that's great company for Correa to be in.
After playing through a foot injury last year, it's been a bounceback year for Correa in 2024. He's got 13 homers, 47 RBI and is hitting .310 for the season. He's also earned another selection for the MLB All-Star Game, giving him three for his career.
A World Champion with the Houston Astros in 2017, Correa is a .275 lifetime hitter with 186 homers. If he stays healthy, it's not inconceivable that he could hit the 200-homer mark this year.
He's trying to lead the Twins back to the playoffs for the second straight year. Last year, they were eliminated by the Astros in the ALDS. Currently, Minnesota is 53-40 and in second place in the American League Central. They hold the second wild card spot in the AL at this point as well.
The Twins will be off on Thursday before playing the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series in the Bay Area.
