Minnesota Twins' Slugger Hits Historic Home Run on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins' slugger Royce Lewis hit a historic home run on Wednesday as the team put up an offensive explosion against the Colorado Rockies.
At the time of this posting, the Twins lead the Rockies 17-8 after pounding out 24 hits. Lewis is 3-for-5 with the home run, three runs scored and two RBI.
With the homer, Lewis made multiple instances of both team and league history.
First, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Royce Lewis’ 22 HR are 2 more than any other player in Twins/Senators history in his first 80 career games. today is his 79th
only player with more HR in his first 80 games with the franchise, at any point in a career: Nelson Cruz, 26
And this one, per @CodifyBaseball:
There are only 15 players in history to hit at least 22 home runs in their first 79 MLB games and Royce Lewis is one of them.
The 25-year-old slugger is a former top prospect who has dealt with plenty of injuries over his career already, but when he's healthy, he is one of the most impactful power hitters in the game.
Lewis hit 15 homers in just 58 games in 2023 and also hit four home runs in six playoff games last year. He has six home runs in just nine games this year. He's missed most of the season with a leg injury suffered on Opening Day.
Assuming the Twins hold onto this lead, they'll move to 36-32 on the year, which is good enough for third in the American League Central.
