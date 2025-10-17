World Series Odds: Blue Jays Jump After Tying ALCS, Dodgers Odds Shorten
The Toronto Blue Jays evened their series against the Mariners after winning their second road game. In the process, they took a big jump in the odds to win the World Series.
The Blue Jays are now +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the World Series after tying the American League Championship series 2-2 with an 8-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. They were +700 heading into the game.
The Mariners, who won both games in Toronto before getting outscored 21-6 in the two games in Seattle, are still slight favorites over the Jays, holding +350 odds to win the World Series. They were +215 at DK heading into Game 4 and were +165 after taking a 2-0 lead. Toronto was +1400 at the time.
It’s been a dramatic shift over the last 48 hours, but the Mariners are still at home tonight for Game 5. They went 51-30 at home this season and went 2-1 at home during their ALDS series against the Tigers.
The Blue Jays did sweep the Mariners on the road in May and the Orioles swept them in June. That was the last time Seattle was swept at home.
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the overwhelming favorite to win their second straight title. They’re -175 at DraftKings to win the World Series after taking a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. They were -135 after taking a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Brewers by winning two straight on the road.
While that series appears all but over, especially with the Dodgers hosting Game 4 tonight and Game 5 tomorrow, if necessary, the ALCS feels wide open. The Blue Jays are slight favorites to win Game 5, sporting -117 odds at DK while the Mariners are -103. Kevin Gausman is expected to take the mound for Toronto, while Seattle counters with Bryce Miller.
The ALCS will move back to Toronto for Game 6 no matter the outcome of tonight's game. If the Blue Jays pull off another win, they’ll have two chances to win at home and advance to the World Series. The Mariners are hoping to avoid the sweep and have two chances to clinch on the road.
It’s been a wild back-and-forth series with neither home team winning so far. Expect the winner of game 5 to see their odds shorten again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
