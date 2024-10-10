New York Mets Complete Historic Comeback in 2024 Season By Reaching NLCS

the Mets are the 8th team to reach the LCS after being 11+ games under .500, joining:



2019 WSH

2013 LAD

2005 HOU

1989 TOR

1984 KC

1974 PIT

1973 NYM



only ’24 NYM, WSH, HOU, LAD did so by winning at least 1 PS round



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/n4nABRNkMR