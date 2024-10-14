Francisco Lindor's Leadoff Home Run Puts Halt to Los Angeles Dodgers Historic Streak
The New York Mets put an end to a historic streak in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday afternoon.
When Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run off Ryan Brasier in the top of the first inning, it ended the Dodgers consecutive shutout inning streak at 33.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
So, the Dodgers wound up tied with the 1966 Baltimore Orioles with their 33-inning postseason shutout streak, the longest in MLB history.
The Dodgers had thrown three consecutive shutouts entering the game, shutting out the Padres in Games 4 and 5 of the NLDS and the Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS.
The Dodgers have massive injury issues this season so to have accomplished that is an incredible feat. Los Angeles has gotten zero impact on the mound from Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Shohei Ohtani this season. Furthermore, Clayton Kershaw and Emmett Sheehan have been out much of the year. Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone are out for the rest of this year, with Sheehan and Stone also out for most or all of next year.
The home run by Lindor wasn't the only blast by the Mets in this one: Mark Vientos opened up the game with a grand slam in the second inning as well.
At the time of this posting, New York leads 7-3.
The series will shift back to Citi Field for Game 3, which will be played on Wednesday night. The American League Championship Series begins later on Monday.
