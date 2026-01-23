Mariners, Mets Complete Trade Bringing 5-Year MLB Veteran to Seattle

The New York Mets had to put a desirable player on waivers, and the Seattle Mariners pounced.

After right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell was designated for assignment on Wednesday night as the Mets finalized the trade to acquire Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mariners skipped the line to claim him off waivers.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Mariners and Mets agreed to a trade Friday to send Criswell to Seattle. The return is not yet known.

Criswell, a five-year veteran who most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox, will maintain his spot on the 40-man roster. He is out of options, so if he does not make the team out of spring training, he will be exposed to waivers.

This story will be updated.

