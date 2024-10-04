New York Mets Make Insane Baseball History in Wild Comeback vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night in Milwaukee. The 4-2 win sent the Mets to the National League Division Series while sending the Brewers home for the offseason.
It's the second consecutive year in which Milwaukee has lost in the wild card round, both times on their home field. The Mets will play the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, who they saw 13 teams during the regular season.
The Mets trailed 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning before Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead three-run homer and Starling Marte added a single to make it 4-2.
The late comeback shocked the Brewers faithful and made some insane baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets are the first team in MLB history to clinch a postseason spot in a win and win a playoff series BOTH via games in which they faced a deficit in the 9th inning or later
in other words, research confirms
h/t @EliasSports
Earlier this week, the Mets needed to win a game in Atlanta just to get into the playoffs. Trailing 7-6 in the top of the ninth, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run to give them the win in that one.
The Mets were 24-35 at one point this season but put together a fantastic final 90 games or so in order to make the postseason. With a combination of fun and a little bit of luck and October magic, they look like a very real threat in these playoffs.
New York hasn't made the World Series since 2015, which they lost to Kansas City.
