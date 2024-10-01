New York Mets Pitcher Set to Make Rare Baseball History in Playoff Opener
The New York Mets open up the wild card round of the playoffs on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee,
These two teams are certainly familiar with each other, as they just ended the regular season against each other in the same place.
First pitch of the opener will come at 5:32 p.m. ET as Luis Severino pitches for New York against Freddy Peralta.
When Severino takes the mound, he'll do so as part of some unique baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Luis Severino will be the 4th pitcher to start a postseason game for both the Mets & Yankees, joining:
David Cone
Dwight Gooden
Kenny Rogers
Severino spent the first nine years of his major league career with the Yankees, pitching in eight seasons and spending the 2020 season injured because of Tommy John surgery. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets last offseason in order to get his career on track and certainly didn't disappoint. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA and helped lead the Mets back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
As for Peralta, he went 11-9 this season in 32 starts for Milwaukee. He struck out exactly 200 batters and pitched to a 3.68 ERA.
He's 0-1 in the postseason with a 3.46 ERA over four games. Severino has thrown in 11 playoff games, going 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA.
The other National League wild card series pits the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. First pitch there is 8:38 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.