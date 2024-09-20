New York Mets Remain in Drivers Seat For Playoffs as Historic Offense Rolls
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 at Citi Field on Thursday night as they look to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three years.
The Mets, who weren't expected to contend this year, are now 85-68 this season. They lead the battle for the third and final wild card spot in the National League by 2.0 games over the Atlanta Braves. They are now tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second spot.
New York is 16-4 over its last 20 games and has been riding the wave of a historic offense lately.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Mets have scored 10+ runs in three straight games for the first time in franchise history
The Mets had 11 hits in the win, including two each from Jose Iglesias, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos and Harrison Bader. That all backed a starting performance from veteran righty Luis Severino.
Severino, who signed a one-year deal with the Mets in the offseason, went 6.0 innings. He gave up just three earned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven. Finally healthy this season, he is 11-6 with a 3.79 ERA.
The Mets will play the Phillies again on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will get the ball for Philly while David Peterson pitches for New York.
Sanchez is 10-9 with a 3.24 ERA on the season while Peterson is 9-2 with a 2.85. He's been a stabilizing asset for New York in the rotation.
