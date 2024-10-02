Fastball

New York Mets Shake Off Slow Start, Join Historic List With Comeback Victory

After going down 2-0 in the first and 4-3 in the fourth, the New York Mets powered their way to victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Sam Connon

Oct 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) and shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) react after the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.
Oct 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) and shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) react after the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have had their backs up against the wall plenty of times this season, so they were no stranger to the situation they found themselves in against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Milwaukee retired New York's top three batters in order, then immediately inflicted some damage in the bottom of the first. Brice Turang notched a leadoff double, William Contreras slapped an RBI single to right and Rhys Hoskins drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to bring another run in.

The Mets, trailing 2-0 through one frame of the NL Wild Card Series, overcame the shaky start in short order.

Jesse Winker tied things up on a two-RBI triple in the top of the second, scoring the go-ahead run on a Starling Marte sacrifice fly. Even after Jackson Chourio and Contreras put the Brewers back on top of the fourth, the Mets answered with a decisive five-run fifth.

Outside of Tyrone Taylor's one-out double that started the rally, New York only needed singles and walks to get the rest of the runs in.

Luis Severino, meanwhile, pitched perfect fifth and sixth innings to preserve the four-run lead. José Buttó didn't allow a hit in the seventh or eighth, then Ryne Stanek closed things out with a scoreless ninth.

The Mets won 8-5 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, just one day after clinching a playoff spot in their rescheduled doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Mets are the first team to win their postseason opener after trailing by multiple runs through the first inning since the Washington Nationals did so in the 2019 NL Wild Card Game. That comeback, which also came against the Brewers, ultimately started the Nationals on the path towards their first World Series championship.

There have now been five teams to achieve the feat in the Wild Card era, with the 1997 New York Yankees, 2002 Minnesota Twins and 2011 Philadelphia Phillies rounding out the rest of the list.

Prior to Tuesday, the Mets had never done so in their 63-year franchise history.

The Mets will look to keep the momentum going on Wednesday, with Game 2 scheduled to get underway at 7:38 p.m. ET. Sean Manaea will take the mound for New York, while Milwaukee will turn to Frankie Montas.

