New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Goes Yard Twice, Moves Up All-Time List
Francisco Lindor picked up right where he left off when the Philadelphia Phillies visited the New York Mets on Monday night.
The All-Star shortstop went yard in the bottom of the first inning, giving his team an early lead. That gave Lindor a leadoff homer in back-to-back games, becoming only the third player in franchise history to achieve that feat.
Lindor proceeded to make it a five-run game when he blasted a three-run shot in the seventh.
So a few months removed from his three extra-base hits, five RBIs and .906 OPS against Philadelphia in the NLDS, Lindor posted a two-home run game to help New York snag the series opener 5-4. It marked the 20th multi-home run showing of Lindor's big league career.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Lindor now has the third-most multi-home run games by a shortstop in MLB history with 20. He was previously tied with Trevor Story.
Alex Rodriguez still tops the list with 33 such performances, while Ernie Banks ranks second with 24.
Lindor, 31, is batting .284 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases and an .840 OPS through 22 games this regular season. He has the Mets riding a five-game winning streak, helping to grow their lead atop the NL East to 3.0 games.
The Mets and Phillies will face off again Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- BELLO SET FOR RETURN: Brayan Bello was absent from the Red Sox's starting rotation for the first few weeks of the season, but the young righty will finally take the mound Tuesday night against the Mariners. CLICK HERE
- TORONTO LACKING POWER: After failing to hit a home run on Sunday, the Blue Jays tied a franchise record for their fewest bombs through the first 22 games of a regular season. CLICK HERE
- REDS MATCH NBA BLOWOUTS: While the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed comfortable wins in the NBA Playoffs, the Reds outdid them by stomping the Orioles. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.