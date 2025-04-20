New York Yankees No-Hitters All-Time List
TAMPA, Fla. — Max Fried had a no-hitter going deep into the New York Yankees' game with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, and he had everyone scrambling for the record books.
It didn't happen, after an official scorer's change on a Chandler Simpson ground ball in the sixth inning that was originally ruled an error but changed to a hit — and correctly — and inning later after several replay reviews.
It turned to be a moot point when Rays outfielder Jake Mangum led off the eighth inning with a single off of Fried. He left two batters later, covering 7 2/3 innings and allowing just those two hits and two walks. He threw 102 pitches and raised his record to 4-0 on the season after the 4-0 victory.
So the count remains at 13 no-hitters for the Yankees. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most in baseball, with 26.
Here is the complete list of no-hitters thrown by Yankees pitchers, dating back to the first one in 1917.
- George Moridge (April 24, 1917): Beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1
- Sam Jones (Sept. 4, 1923): Beat the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0
- Monte Pearson (Aug. 27, 1938): Beat the Cleveland Indians 13-0
- Allie Reynolds (July 12, 1951): Beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0
- Allie Reynolds (Sept. 28, 1951): Beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0
- Don Larsen (Oct. 8, 1956): Beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-0 with a perfect game in the 1956 World Series
- Dave Righetti (July 4, 1983): Beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0
- Jim Abbott (Sept. 4, 1993): Beat the Cleveland Indians 4-0
- Dwight Gooden (May 14, 1996): Beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0
- David Wells (May 17, 1998): Beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0
- David Cone (July 18, 1999): Beat the Montreal Expos 6-0 with a perfect game
- Corey Kluber (May 19, 2021): Beat the Texas Rangers 2-0
- Domingo German (June 28, 2023): Beat the Oakland Athletics 11-0 with a perfect game.
Related stories on no-hitters
- QUIRKY NUGGETS ON ALL 24 PERFECT GAMES: New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German pitched a perfect game on June 28, 2023, the 24th such event in baseball history. Here's a list of all 24 bouts with perfection, along with a lot of great — and sometimes quirky — notes on each game and the winning pitcher. CLICK HERE