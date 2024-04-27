New York Yankees at Top of Dubious Leaderboard After Another Extra-Inning Setback
The New York Yankees lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, 7-6, in 11 innings.
The loss drops the Yankees to 17-10 on the season while the win propelled the Brewers to a surprising 17-8.
The game went to extra-innings tied at 5-5 with the Yankees scoring one run in the 10th to take a 6-5 lead. Milwaukee answered to tie the game at 6-6 but the Yankees were unable to score in the 11th before Joey Ortiz had a walk-off hit to win the game.
While the loss itself is disheartening, it's also disheartening for Yankees fans to see that this is an unfortunate trend for the organization.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead on social media:
Yankees are now 3-15 in road extra-inning games since 2022. That's the worst record among all teams over the last 3 seasons.
Since baseball implemented the "ghost runner" in the 2020 season, extra-innings have certainly become a different animal. When you are the road team, you really should be playing for two runs in your half of each inning considering the home team is likely to score at least the automatic runner from second.
Too many times though, the Yankees haven't been able to cash in offensively, or hold a lead as a staff.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. Carlos Rodon (1-1, 2.70 ERA) pitches for New York while righty Joe Ross (1-2, 4.05 ERA) pitches for the Brewers.
The two teams finish up the series on Sunday.
