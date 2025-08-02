New York Yankees Bullpen Additions Put Together Historic Struggles in Loss to Marlins
On Thursday, the New York Yankees built what they thought was the best back-end of the bullpen in the American League, adding Camilo Doval, Jake Bird and David Bednar in three separate trade deadline deals.
However, on Friday, those moves imploded as New York lost 13-12 against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
Per @OptaSTATS, the Yankees are the only team in the modern era to have three different relievers each allow multiple hits and multiple runs in their team debut in the same game.
Bird's inning
Bird started the bottom of the seventh inning with the Yankees leading 9-4. He gave up a single to Agustin Ramirez before striking out Heriberto Hernandez.
Otto Lopez singled and Liam Hicks walked before All-Star Kyle Stowers hit a grand slam to make it 9-8.
Bednar up next
Following the grand slam, the Yankees went to Bednar, who is a two-time All-Star closer. He retired the first man he faced before giving up the game-tying home run to Javier Sanoja. He then gave up a double and a single before giving up an RBI single to Ramirez, which made it 10-9 Miami.
Doval gets his turn
New York took a 12-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning and then Doval tried to get the save in his first appearance in New York, but he was unable to secure it.
He got the first out of the inning before surrendering a single and a walk. Xavier Edwards then singled but both runs scored on an error by Jose Caballero. That tied the game at 12-12 and Ramirez won the game on a fielders choice.
New York is now 60-50 on the season. They lead the battle for the first wild card spot in the American League, but they are just 0.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon.
