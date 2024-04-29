New York Yankees Offense Reaches Heights Not Seen in 17 Years in Win Over Brewers
The New York Yankees mashed their way to another big win on Sunday, making franchise history in the process.
New York was fresh off a 15-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, and they very nearly replicated the performance on Sunday. They took the Brewers to town again, beating them 15-5 on the road.
Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo all came through with home runs, with Rizzo's two-run shot in the top of the eighth plating the 14th and 15th runs of the day. It was also the 300th home run of Rizzo's career.
The Yankees have now scored 15 runs in consecutive games for the first time since 2007.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks just the fifth time the Yankees have scored 15-plus runs in back-to-back games in franchise history. Before they did it in 2007, the team hadn't achieved the feat since 1938.
The 19-10 Yankees will take Monday off and then regroup for the start of a home series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. First pitch for that game is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Per Langs, the Yankees have never scored 15-plus runs in three straight games in their entire 122-year history. If they reach that mark again on Tuesday, not only will they become the first squad in franchise history to achieve the feat, but Langs notes that they have a chance to become the fourth MLB team since 1900 to do so.
No team has scored 15-plus in three-straight games since the 1993 Detroit Tigers, who are the only team to do it this side of 1930.
