New York Yankees' Shortstop Now on Verge of Tying Hall of Famer with Historic Streak
The New York Yankees rallied from a tough Tuesday loss to earn a great Wednesday win against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Yankees won 2-1 behind another great pitching from performance from Luis Gil, who is now 7-1. As for the team, the Yanks are now 38-19 while the Halos are 21-34 after the loss.
In addition to Gil's dominance, the story continues to be about Yankees' infielder Anthony Volpe. The 23-year-old went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored, extending his hitting streak to 21 games.
As he goes for 22 on Thursday night, he's in some rarified air in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest hitting streaks at age 23 or younger, Yankees history:
June 27-July 21, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 22
May 7-pres., 2024 Anthony Volpe: 21 *active
July 23-Aug 12, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 21
Any time you can be mentioned next to DiMaggio in team history is a great accomplishment. The "Yankee Clipper" spent 13 years in the big leagues, all with the Yankees. He also even took three years off for military service during World War II. DiMaggio is in the Baseball Hall of Fame and owns the longest hit streak of all-time (56 games). He hit 361 career homers and was a .325 lifetime hitter. He helped the Yankees win the World Series a whopping nine times and was a 13-time All-Star. He also won two batting titles.
Volpe is now hitting .288 this season and is posting a .799 OPS.
The Yankees will play the Angels one more time on Thursday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.