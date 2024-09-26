Aaron Judge Surpasses Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in American League History

(Related) Most home runs in one season - American League history:

62- Judge (2022)

61- Roger Maris (1961)

60- Babe Ruth (1927)

59- Ruth (1921)

58- Jimmie Foxx (1932)

58- Hank Greenberg (1938)

57- Judge (2024)

57- Alex Rodriguez (2002)

56- Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)

56- Griffey (1998) https://t.co/JQykH3YkiO