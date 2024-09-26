Aaron Judge Surpasses Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in American League History
The New York Yankees lost 9-7 against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Yankees are now 92-66 while the O's are 88-70 after the win.
With four games left to play, the Yankees are just one win or one Orioles loss away from clinching the American League East title.
Despite the defeat, Yankees star Aaron Judge continued to re-write the baseball history books by hitting his 57th home run of the season.
The presumptive American League MVP has put together an amazing year, hitting .324 with the 57 blasts and 142 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases and owns a 1.163 OPS.
The home run moved him past Ken Griffey Jr. on the American League single-season home run leaderboard.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most home runs in one season - American League history:
62- Judge (2022)
61- Roger Maris (1961)
60- Babe Ruth (1927)
59- Ruth (1921)
58- Jimmie Foxx (1932)
58- Hank Greenberg (1938)
57- Judge (2024)
57- Alex Rodriguez (2002)
56- Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)
56- Griffey (1998)
Griffey Jr. is one of the best players in the history of the sport, so to move past him in any regard is an accomplishment for Judge. He spent 22 years in the big leagues, most notably with the Seattle Mariners. He hit 630 career home runs and is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The Yankees will play the Orioles again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Corbin Burnes pitches against Gerrit Cole in a true battle of aces.
