Mariners, Cardinals Predicted To Complete Trade For 29-Year-Old All-Star

The Seattle Mariners struck early this offseason, but it's been a quiet couple of months since.

Re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor in November was a nice, quick win for a front office that needed to prove the Mariners' deep October run was more than a one-year wonder. But the offense still needed help, and losing second baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets was a tough pill to swallow.

With a month to go before spring training, the Mariners have long been rumored as a fit to trade for a number of star second basemen. Will they hammer home one of those deals before camp opens in Arizona?

Will Mariners land Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan?

On Monday, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson predicted that Seattle would succeed in its pursuit of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, a first-time All-Star last season who has two years left on his contract before free agency.

"Donovan was considered one of the hottest names on the trade market in November. Two months later, he's still with the Cardinals," Anderson wrote. "That figures to change soon enough.

"His combination of above-average offense (he's tallied at least a 114 OPS+ in each of his four seasons to date) and defensive versatility makes him a fit for most rosters. We're guessing that the Mariners will find a way to leverage their impressive farm system depth to get a deal done.Landing spot: Mariners."

Donovan's fit with the Mariners is nearly perfect, as he can shift to the outfield on any given day if necessary (like, for example, if Seattle wants a lefty-heavy lineup), and his gap-to-gap approach should play well at T-Mobile Park, which is known for suppressing home runs anyway.

The Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals have all been linked to Donovan throughout the winter as well. Seattle's link has been the strongest and most consistent, but the deal hasn't happened yet, so that's no cause for premature celebration.

