New York Yankees' Carlos Rodón Tosses Historic 1st Inning Before Falling Apart
Carlos Rodón opened Game 2 of the ALDS about as cleanly as he could have.
The New York Yankees left-handed pitcher struck out Maikel Garcia on three pitches to open Monday night's showdown with the Kansas City Royals. He then punched out likely AL MVP runner-up Bobby Witt before striking out Vinnie Pasquantino to retire the side.
Rodón came off the mound celebrating after each punchout, and considering the energy of the crowd and the historic nature of his performance to that point, his animated reactions felt warranted.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Rodón became just the third pitcher in Yankees history to post a 1-2-3 first inning with three strikeouts in the postseason.
Orlando Hernández was the last to achieve the feat, doing so in Game 3 of the 2000 World Series, Game 2 of the 2000 ALCS and Game 1 of the 1999 World Series. Before him, Bobby Shantz's hot start to Game 2 of the 1957 World Series was the only other instance of such an inning in franchise history.
Rodón was unable to keep up that historic pace through the rest of the night, however.
After giving up a single in the top of the second, Rodón gave up two singles in the top of the third. In the top of the fourth, he allowed a leadoff home run to Salvador Pérez, then a trio of singles to Yuli Gurriel, Tommy Pham and Garrett Hampson that put the Royals on top 3-1.
Rodón got the hook then and there, but reliever Ian Hamilton let one of the inherited runners score on an single by Garcia.
The Royals went on to win 4-2, sticking Rodón with the loss. He finished the night having allowed seven hits and four earned runs with seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
Rodón, previously an All-Star and Cy Young candidate with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, has largely failed to live up to the six-year, $162 million contract he signed with the Yankees in December 2022. While his 16-9 record, 3.96 ERA and 1.9 WAR in 2024 were palatable, Rodón went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA, 1.446 WHIP and -0.8 WAR in 2023.
It seemed, for a moment, that Rodón's playoff debut in pinstripes would bury those struggles firmly in the past. Instead, his collapse drudged up more takes about his massive contract and failure to keep his composure.
Rodón is currently in line to be the Yankees' starter in a do-or-die Game 5 on Friday, should the series last that long.
