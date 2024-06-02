New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Extends Historic Hot Streak With Another Home Run
Another day, another explosive performance at the plate for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
The towering slugger went 2-for-3 with an intentional walk, a single and a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. In doing so, Judge not only lifted the Yankees to a 7-3 road victory, but he also extended what has been a historic hot streak over the past few weeks.
Judge's no-doubt home run to left-center went 464 feet. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that was his 26th career home run of 450-plus feet and his 13th of 460-plus feet – both more than anyone else in baseball in that time.
Over his last 25 games, Judge has racked up 15 home runs, 11 doubles and 21 walks. The only other player to have 15 homers, 10 doubles and 20 walks in a 25-game span is Babe Ruth, who did so back in 1921, according to Langs.
Judge is also one of six players to post 25 or more extra-base hits and 20 or more walks in a 25-game span since at least 1901, as pointed out by Langs. Shohei Ohtani achieved the feat in 2023, but before that, it hadn't been done since Jimmie Foxx in 1939.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Jayhay, Judge, Ohtani and José Bautista are the only players in the past two decades to have 15-plus home runs and an OPS of at least 1.500 over a 25-game span. Only two players have had a higher OPS than Judge's 1.544 mark over any 25-game stretch in the past 15 years, per Jayhay – Ohtani in 2022 and Christian Yelich in 2018.
Since April 27, Judge is batting .374 with a 1.411 OPS. Before that, he had been batting .178 with a .674 OPS.
Overall, Judge is now batting .282 with 21 home runs, 47 RBI, a 1.067 OPS and a 3.7 WAR. He currently leads the American League in home runs, doubles, walks, slugging percentage, OPS and offensive WAR.
The Yankees pulled away late to beat the Giants on Saturday, claiming the series in the process. They were able to do so thanks to Giancarlo Stanton's 14th home run this season, which put things away in the top of the eighth inning.
There have now been 42 games in which Judge and Stanton have both homered, which Langs noted is the fifth-most by a duo in Yankees history. New York is now 38-4, including playoffs, in those games.
Sunday's series finale between the Yankees and Giants is set to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. Considering Judge has homered four times in his last three games, more fireworks could be in store at Oracle Park.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.