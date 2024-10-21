NLCS Showdown Between Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets Was Historically Lopsided
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, while the New York Mets are headed home.
The two clubs battled it out for six games in the NLCS, which came to a head Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. And as was the case for the rest of the series, there wasn't much drama in the end.
New York scored first but never led again in what turned out to be a decisive Game 6, going down 6-1 through three innings. Even after the Mets cut the deficit down to three in the fourth, the Dodgers turned on the jets and won 10-5.
That actually made it the second-closest game of the series, which started with Los Angeles winning 9-0 in Game 1. New York won 7-3 in Game 2, then ceded 8-0 and 10-2 losses in Games 3 and 4.
The Mets forced Game 6 in unspectacular fashion, stealing a 12-6 win in Game 5, only to lose by five runs in Game 6.
As noted by MLB Network, the 6.7-run average margin of victory over the course of the 2024 NLCS made it the highest average margin of victory for a single postseason series in MLB history.
The Dodgers are now set to face the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Yankees had a very different experience against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, which featured a handful of clutch home runs and two games that went to extra innings.
Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday.
