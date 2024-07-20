Oakland Athletics Offensive Explosion Puts Them in History Books
The Oakland Athletics trounced the Los Angeles Angeles 13-3 on Friday night to take Game 1 of the weekend seriers.
The offensive outburst was fueled by a two-run third inning, a four-run fourth inning and a six-run sixth inning. The A's are now 38-61 on the year while the Angels are 41-56.
With the big offensive performance, the A's have made baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the A’s are the first team to score 13+ runs in their last game before the All-Star break and 13+ runs in their first game after the All-Star break
prior most was 12+ in each by the 1990 Brewers
Four different A's players had multi-hit games including Max Schuemann, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Lawrence Butlter added two RBI from the top of the order as well.
On the pitching side, J.P. Sears got the win to move to 7-7. He surrendered just two earned and walked nobody through 5.2 innings. He now has an ERA of 4.49 on the season.
For the Angels, Griffin Canning took the loss. He went 3.1 innings and surrendered six earned runs. Canning is now 3-10 this season for the fourth-place Halos.
The two teams will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET.
Angels rookie Jack Kochanowicz will make his second career start while Mitch Spence pitches for Oakland.
Kochanowicz was lit up his first time out against Seattle. Spencer is 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA this year.
