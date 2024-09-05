Oakland Athletics' Lawrence Butler Breaks Franchise Record With Latest Extra-Base Hit
While his record-breaking efforts at the plate were immediately followed by a blowout loss, Oakland Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler stayed red-hot at the plate nonetheless.
Butler was batting out of the leadoff spot in Wednesday's showdown against the Seattle Mariners, and he got a hold of the very first pitch he saw from All-Star righty George Kirby. The opposite-field line drive turned into a double for Butler, who came around to score on an RBI single by Brent Rooker.
Thanks to that double, Butler has now recorded at least one extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the longest such streak in A's franchise history.
The Mariners took a 2-1 lead the very next frame, however, and they never looked back. The Athletics went on to lose 16-3.
Butler was 1-for-3 when he got pinch-hit for in the bottom of the seventh. He is now batting .266 with 21 home runs, 54 RBI, 15 stolen bases, an .847 OPS and 2.4 WAR on the season.
Just since July 1, though, Butler has been a .323 hitter with 19 home runs, 46 RBI, nine stolen bases and a 1.061 OPS. That has culminated in his nine-game extra-base hit streak, during which the 24-year-old has hit .436 with seven home runs, five doubles, two stolen bases and a 1.533 OPS.
Only Aaron Judge has more home runs than Butler since July 1 – Rooker is right behind them in a six-tie for third. Plenty of that damage came from Butler's pair of three-home run games on July 14 and Aug. 29, respectively.
Thanks to that historic display of power, the Athletics boast the second-best record in the American League since July 1 at 31-23. That won't be enough to lift them to the postseason – Oakland remains 14.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with less than four weeks remaining – but it could provide some solid momentum heading into 2025.
Butler and the A's are set to close out their series with the Mariners at 3:37 p.m. ET on Thursday.
