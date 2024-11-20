Pat Murphy Makes Milwaukee Brewers History with Manager of the Year Crown
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was named the Manager of the Year in the National League on Tuesday night.
With that win, he became the first Manager of the Year winner in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The following comes from a press release that the Brewers put out following the announcement:
“Pat Murphy led our team with an undaunted presence that resonated throughout the clubhouse from the first day of Spring Training and into the postseason,” said Brewers Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold. “His steady leadership was a major factor in the team’s success in 2024 and we could not be happier for Murph and his family.”
Murphy got the job last offseason after Craig Counsell bolted for the Chicago Cubs. Against long odds, he led the Brewers to the National League Central title, posting the biggest divisional win in all of baseball in 2024.
The Brewers played last season without Brandon Woodruff for the entire year and then lost pitchers Wade Miley and Robert Gasser to season-ending injuries. All-Star closer Devin Williams missed much of the early part of the year and All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich missed the end of the season with injury as well.
The Brewers advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets in three games. The Mets went onto the National League Championship Series.
The Brewers figure to be strong again next season, but the rest of the NL Central has some intrigue. The Reds boast one of the best young cores in baseball while the Pirates boast a strong pitching staff, led by Paul Skenes.
