Roman Anthony is Alongside Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Awesome List
The Boston Red Sox earned a much-needed victory on Monday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 at Camden Yards. With the win, Boston is now 72-60. They currently lead the battle for the first wild card spot in the American League, where they are 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees and one ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
The Red Sox haven't been to the playoffs since 2021, when they advanced to the American League Championship Series.
Boston rookie Roman Anthony went 2-for-4 with a leadoff homer in the victory, and he continues to assert himself as a big part of the team's order.
And according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN, Anthony is now in some prestigious company:
Highest OPS as leadoff hitter this season:
Ronald Acuña Jr. (1.029)
ROMAN ANTHONY (1.024)
Shohei Ohtani (1.013)
The Red Sox have scored 108 runs in the 19 games Anthony has led off (5.7/game).
A second-round pick of the Red Sox in 2021, Anthony was the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion in June. He's hitting .283 with an .847 OPS, pairing with Jarren Duran, Trevor Story and Alex Bregman to make one of the best lineups in baseball.
And joining Ohtani and Acuna isn't too bad, either, considering both are MVP winners. Ohtani is the favorite to win the National League MVP this season as well.
Boston will be back in action on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Lucas Giolito will pitch for the Red Sox while Kyle Bradish makes his season debut for Baltimore.
Giolito has gone 8-2 with a 3.74 ERA thus far, while Bradish has missed the entire season with elbow complications.
Related MLB Stories
BO KNOWS: Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette had four hits in a win on Saturday, tying him for second place in some unique team history. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET TIME: Garrett Crochet was brilliant against the Yankees over the weekend, putting him on a list with only Chris Sale and Pedro Martinez in Red Sox history. CLICK HERE:
BOTTOM OF THE ORDER: The Cubs got historic production from Resse McGuire and Co. in a recent win. CLICK HERE: