Pat Murphy, Stephen Vogt Make Managerial History Not Seen in Last Nine Years
On Tuesday night, Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians and Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers were named the Managers of the Year in their respective leagues.
It was a banner year for both, who were in their first year on the job with their clubs. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the duo produced some history we haven't seen in the last nine years.
seasons where both Managers of the Year were in their 1st year as manager of that team:
2024 Pat Murphy, Brewers & Stephen Vogt, Cleveland
2015 Joe Maddon, Cubs & Jeff Banister, Rangers
2006 Joe Girardi, Marlins & Jim Leyland, Tigers
Vogt's rise has been meteoric. After retiring in 2022, he spent one year as the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners. Then, he got the Guardians job last offseason and promptly led the Guardians to the American League Championship Series.
Cleveland won the American League Central in his first season, doing it despite a season-ending injury to ace Shane Bieber and season-ending injuries to relievers James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan.
Vogt spent 10 years in the big leagues as a player with the A's, Diamondbacks, Rays, Giants, Braves and Brewers. He was a two-time All-Star as well.
Murphy got the Brewers' job last offseason after Craig Counsell bolted for the Chicago Cubs. Against long odds, he led the Brewers to the National League Central title, posting the biggest divisional win in all of baseball in 2024.
The Brewers played last season without Brandon Woodruff for the entire year and then lost pitchers Wade Miley and Robert Gasser to season-ending injuries. All-Star closer Devin Williams missed much of the early part of the year and All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich missed the end of the season with injury as well.
The Brewers advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets in three games. The Mets went onto the National League Championship Series.
