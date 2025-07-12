MLB World Reacts Negatively to Jacob Misiorowski's All-Star Selection
Due to a rash of drop-outs from the All-Star Game, Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was awarded a spot on the National League roster after just five big-league games. Misiorowski features electric stuff, and has gone 4-1 for the Brewers, but several people are unhappy to see him rewarded with such a small sample size.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:
The Miz has great stuff. But 5 games in, he’s an All-Star? And Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Kodai Senga are all still home? Are they using a dartboard to pick the players again?
Per Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies:
I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season. It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most. That’s essentially what it’s turned into.”
And per @SleeperMLB: "After only five games is CRAZY"
This question of whether the All-Star Game is about the best players or about just showcasing the best talent will certainly come into question as a result of this inclusion. Perhaps this situation will cause some of the players who dropped out to re-evaluate those decisions in the future as well.
The first half of the season ends on Sunday, with the Home Run Derby taking place on Monday night. The All-Star Game is Tuesday and the second half of the season will begin on Friday night around the league. There will be approximately 65 games left in the season for most teams.
