Philadelphia Phillies Ace at the Top of this Interesting Leaderboard in Current History

Aaron Nola is at the top of this list in current baseball history because of his effectiveness on the mound.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 27.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 27. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
After a very solid outing on Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola is at the top of a very interesting leaderboard in current baseball history.

As the Phillies beat the Astros 5-0 on Tuesday, Nola got the win after going 7.0 scoreless innings. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six. He's now 12-6 on the year with a strong 3.30 ERA.

It's not just the ability though for Nola, it's the durability as well.

Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:

Longest active streak of games with 80+ pitches:
Aaron Nola, 58 games
Dean Kremer, 50 games
Logan Webb, 40 games
Grayson Rodriguez, 35 games
Tyler Anderson, 29 games
Nestor Cortes, 26 games
Carlos Rodón, 26 games
Corbin Burnes, 26 games

That's pretty amazing, actually, when you consider what it means. First, it means that Nola is good enough to go deep into starts. He doesn't get buzz-sawed early in games and get taken out early. That helps the Phillies and alleviates stress on the bullpen, who isn't forced to cover for him.

Furthermore, it also means that Nola is durable in terms of health. He hasn't gotten injured early on in games and forced to leave, which is obviously a huge plus for the team as well.

A 10-year veteran out of LSU, Nola is 102-77 lifetime with a 3.68 ERA. He helped the Phillies to a World Series berth in 2022 and an NLCS berth in 2023.

The Phillies are 78-54 and in first place in the National League East this season.

