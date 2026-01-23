Insider Predicts Mariners Will Move On From 2-Time All-Star

The Seattle Mariners haven't been very active this offseason. Their only major move was re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. They also traded for left-hander Jose Ferrer.

Other than that, it has been mostly crickets for a team that fell just one win short of the World Series last year. They've also lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets, and will need to make at least one more move to bolster their offense.

Eugenio Suarez is also still a free agent and could be brought back. However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts that the Mariners won't go that route.

Mariners May Go a Different Direction

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"His ability to play third and first base also gives them important depth. However, the Mariners also have a bevy of young infielders they want to give a runway to big-league jobs, so unless the price is right, they’ll probably walk away," Bowden writes.

Suarez, 34, hit .228/.298/.526 during the regular season with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 WAR and an .824 OPS. He struggled with Seattle after being re-acquired at the trade deadline.

Losing his power might hurt a little bit, but if the Mariners are serious about giving their young infielders more playing time, then Suarez likely won't be back. They have Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson looking for more at-bats.

Besides, the Mariners have also been showing a lot of interest in St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, and they have the prospects to get a blockbuster deal done with St. Louis, so it will be interesting to see if the two sides can come together on a deal soon.

But it would seem that Suarez's time in Seattle is over, at least for now. The Mariners do have options that are currently in-house, but also have some irons in the fire with Donovan. There are a lot of different directions that they can go, but it appears unlikely that Suarez will be back with them in 2026, barring a significant change.

It will be interesting to see where Suarez ends up going if he ultimately does not return to Seattle. He'll have a lot of intriguing suitors as the offseason winds down and spring training approaches.

