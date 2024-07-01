Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Misses Out on Chance to Join Legendary Team History
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday afternoon but left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez missed out on a chance to join some incredible team history.
Before the game on Sunday, @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast put this note out on social media:
Ranger Suárez (1.83 ERA) is trying to become the first Phillies pitcher since Steve Carlton in 1980 to have an ERA below 2.00 through his first 17 starts of a season.
It would have been great to join Carlton, who is a Hall of Famer, but Suarez was roughed up by Miami, giving up six earned runs and nine hits over 4.2 innings. As a result of the outing, his ERA has swelled to 2.27.
Even despite that, Suarez seems certain to earn a nod on the National League All-Star team. He also seems certain to get some Cy Young consideration as well. He's 10-2 this year with that 2.27 ERA. He's struck out 99 batters in 103.0 innings and has pitched to a 0.98 WHIP.
Furthermore, he's added another dimension to an already good Phillies' starting rotation that features Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
The Phillies currently have the best record in baseball at 55-29 and are looking to get back to the NLCS or better for the third straight season.
There are only three games around baseball on Monday night, so the Phillies are off. They'll be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs.
First pitch is 8:05 p.m. ET.
