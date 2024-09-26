Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies Put Together Marks at Home Not Seen in Nearly 50 Years of History

As the Philadelphia Phillies have been excellent in their home ballpark this season.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Sept 25.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Sept 25. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The 9-6 win moved the Phillies to 94-65 on the season while the loss dropped the Cubs to 81-78.

Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention while Philadelphia is 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top record in the looming National League playoffs.

The Phillies had 13 hits in the win, including home runs from Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and Kody Clemens. Castellanos had three hits in the win while Turner had two. Brandon Marsh also provided three RBI.

While homefield advantage has proven to not really be an advantage lately in baseball, the Phillies would probably love to secure it considering how historically good they've been at Citizens Bank Park this year.

Per @PhilliesNotes on social media:

The Phillies finished 2024 with a 54-26 record in 80 games at CBP (.675 win %). It ties the single-season CBP record for wins, previously set in 2010. That .675 winning percentage at CBP is the 2nd highest by a Phillies team in their home ballpark since at least 1900 (1977, .741)

The Phillies will wrap up the regular season over the weekend with three games against the lowly Washington Nationals. Philly is off on Thursday.

In order to get homefield advantage, they'll also need the Dodgers to suffer some setbacks in their final four games. They'll play the San Diego Padres on Thursday night before wrapping up the season with the also-lowly Colorado Rockies.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

