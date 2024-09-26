Philadelphia Phillies Put Together Marks at Home Not Seen in Nearly 50 Years of History
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The 9-6 win moved the Phillies to 94-65 on the season while the loss dropped the Cubs to 81-78.
Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention while Philadelphia is 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top record in the looming National League playoffs.
The Phillies had 13 hits in the win, including home runs from Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and Kody Clemens. Castellanos had three hits in the win while Turner had two. Brandon Marsh also provided three RBI.
While homefield advantage has proven to not really be an advantage lately in baseball, the Phillies would probably love to secure it considering how historically good they've been at Citizens Bank Park this year.
The Phillies finished 2024 with a 54-26 record in 80 games at CBP (.675 win %). It ties the single-season CBP record for wins, previously set in 2010. That .675 winning percentage at CBP is the 2nd highest by a Phillies team in their home ballpark since at least 1900 (1977, .741)
The Phillies will wrap up the regular season over the weekend with three games against the lowly Washington Nationals. Philly is off on Thursday.
In order to get homefield advantage, they'll also need the Dodgers to suffer some setbacks in their final four games. They'll play the San Diego Padres on Thursday night before wrapping up the season with the also-lowly Colorado Rockies.
