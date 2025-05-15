Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bailey Falter Posts Historic Scoreless Start Despite Control Issues
Bailey Falter didn't have his cleanest outing on Wednesday, but his ability to work out of trouble helped him make history.
The Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander gave up a single and two walks in the first inning against the New York Mets, but got a key strikeout to leave the bases loaded. He also wiped out the two-out walk he issued in the second by recording an inning-ending pickoff.
Falter gave up another walk in the third, only to erase the baserunner with a double play ball. The two singles and walk he allowed in the fourth loaded the bases again, although it was Chase Shugart who relieved Falter and got Pittsburgh out of the jam that time around.
In total, Falter gave up five walks and three hits in 3.2 scoreless innings of action. That set the stage for the Pirates to win 4-0, avoiding the sweep in the process.
According to Underdog Fantasy’s Justin Havens, Falter is the first Pirates starter to issue five or more walks while facing 17 batters or fewer and still allow zero runs since Tom McCarthy on May 31, 1908.
Falter is now 2-3 with a 4.02 ERA, 1.213 WHIP and 0.2 WAR on the season. His walk rate entering Wednesday was 7.5%, but it now stands at 9.5%.
Since the calendar turned to May, Falter owns a 0.54 ERA, 0.960 WHIP and .130 batting average against.
The Pirates are now 3-3 since firing manager Derek Shelton. Falter has taken the bump in two of those wins, leading Pittsburgh to key wins over a pair of contenders in the Mets and Atlanta Braves.
