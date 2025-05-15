Fastball

Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Moves Into Tie For 6th On All-Time Wins List

Bruce Bochy continued to build out his Hall of Fame resume on Wednesday, crawling up the all-time leaderboards as the Texas Rangers defeated the Colorado Rockies.

Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) looks on from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Bruce Bochy has made a habit of racking up wins over the years, so the Texas Rangers' victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday was nothing out of the ordinary.

The Rangers hardly faced any resistance from the last-place Rockies, going up 4-0 in the first inning before eventually jumping ahead 8-3. From Patrick Corbin's quality start to Wyatt Langford and Adolis García's home runs, Texas strung together a well-rounded performance from the first inning to the ninth.

It all culminated in the 2,194th win of Bochy's career. That is tied for sixth-most by any manager in MLB history alongside Sparky Anderson, who led the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970s and Detroit Tigers through the 1980s and 1990s.

Anderson won five pennants and three World Series before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Bochy has five pennants and four World Series rings, dating back to his time with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Joe Torre currently stands alone in fifth with 2,326 wins, still 132 ahead of Bochy and Anderson. Should Bochy hang around through the end of the 2026 campaign, he should be able to best the former New York Yankees manager.

Bochy still has to pass Anderson, however. He will get the chance to do so Thursday against the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2023 World Series, seeking his sixth win in a row.

