Pirates' Aroldis Chapman Strikes Out Padres' Manny Machado With Record-Breaking Heat
Aroldis Chapman has been throwing record-breaking heaters ever since he made it to the big leagues in 2010.
The one he threw on Wednesday, though, was among the best.
Chapman took the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of their game against the San Diego Padres. He got himself into a bit of trouble by plunking Luis Arraez and giving up a single to Ha-Seong Kim, but he also managed to get Tyler Wade and Xander Bogaerts to strike out swinging.
With the Pirates clinging onto a 6-5 lead, All-Star third baseman Manny Machado stepped up to the plate with two down and runners on second and third. Chapman didn't throw a single pitch to Machado that went slower than 100.5 miles per hour, and he eventually found himself in a pitcher's count at 1-2.
Chapman threw a 104.7 mile-per-hour sinker that painted the low inside corner, striking out Machado to escape the jam. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was tied with Ben Joyce for the fastest strikeout pitch in the pitch-tracking era, which dates back to 2008.
The veteran reliever soaked in the moment, flexing and smiling on the mound while the crowd at PNC Park showered him with applause. Machado couldn't help but grin, either.
It's also worth noting that the lone ball Chapman sent Machado's way in that showdown went 105.1 miles per hour.
Pirates closer David Bednar came in for Chapman the following frame and gave up the tying run. After Pittsburgh failed to come through with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, San Diego got to Colin Holderman and put up three more runs in the 10th.
The Pirates went on to lose 9-8.
Even though Chapman's efforts didn't do much to influence the end result of the game, he did improve his ERA to 3.59 and his WHIP to 1.430 on the season.
The 36-year-old left-hander has made seven All-Star appearances and won two World Series as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before arriving in Pittsburgh. Add in 325 career saves and his signature, record-breaking velocity, and Chapman may just have a Hall of Fame resume on his hands.
