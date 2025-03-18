Pittsburgh Pirates SP Paul Skenes Poised to Break Longstanding Record on Opening Day
Paul Skenes has made a habit of smashing records since breaking into the big leagues, and he will continue to do so later this month.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, to the surprise of no one, named Skenes as their Opening Day starter over the weekend. Considering the 22-year-old won NL Rookie of the Year, finished third in NL Cy Young voting and started for the NL in the All-Star Game last season, elevating Skenes to ace status was simply a formality at this point.
But even as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and the former No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, Skenes has managed to blow past all historical precedent.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Skenes is set to start on Opening Day earlier in his career than any other No. 1 overall pick before him.
The record previously belonged to Mike Moore and Stephen Strasburg. Moore went No. 1 overall to the Seattle Mariners in 1981, then started on Opening Day in 1984, while the Washington Nationals took Strasburg with the top pick in 2009 and started him on Opening Day in 2012.
Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.9 WAR in 23 big league starts last season. That was simply more of the same for Skenes, considering he went 24-6 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.941 WHIP and 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings between college and the minors.
The righty will take on the Miami Marlins when the Pirates open their regular season slate on March 27. In his lone outing against the Marlins last season, Skenes tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts.
