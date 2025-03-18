Michigan Announces New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter as Commencement Speaker
If Derek Jeter hadn't have gone pro straight out of high school, the shortstop would have spent the formative years of his career in Ann Arbor.
Instead, Jeter signed with the New York Yankees and became one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation. But that doesn't mean Jeter completely left the Wolverines behind.
The University of Michigan revealed Tuesday that Jeter would be the main speaker at the school's 2025 Spring Commencement on May 3. Jeter was also recommended for an honorary Doctor of Laws degree as part of the announcement.
Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and enrolled at Michigan prior to the 1992 MLB Draft. Michigan is also notably a Jordan Brand school, while Jeter has been a Jordan athlete since 1999.
Jeter played 20 big league seasons, all with the Yankees, racking up 14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and five World Series rings. He finished his career with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 358 stolen bases and a 71.3 WAR, batting .310 with an .817 OPS along the way.
Off the field, Jeter founded The Players’ Tribune, Jeter Publishing, Cap 2 Productions and the Turn 2 Foundation, on top of serving as a co-owner of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022 and an analyst for "MLB on FOX " since 2023.
Related MLB Stories
- DODGERS PITCHERS POP OFF: Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto got things under control, the Dodgers shut down the Cubs to a historic degree in game one of the Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE
- BERRÍOS GETS THE NOD: José Berríos will start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day, earning the distinction for the third time in the last four years. CLICK HERE
- VERLANDER STAYS HOT: Looking to put his shaky 2024 behind him, Justin Verlander tossed yet another spring training gem with the Giants on Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.