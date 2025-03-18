Fastball

Michigan Announces New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter as Commencement Speaker

Derek Jeter was verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines before he got drafted by the New York Yankees and strung together a Hall of Fame career.

Sam Connon

Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Derek Jeter is seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawaii Warriors at Michigan Stadium.
Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Derek Jeter is seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawaii Warriors at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Derek Jeter hadn't have gone pro straight out of high school, the shortstop would have spent the formative years of his career in Ann Arbor.

Instead, Jeter signed with the New York Yankees and became one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation. But that doesn't mean Jeter completely left the Wolverines behind.

The University of Michigan revealed Tuesday that Jeter would be the main speaker at the school's 2025 Spring Commencement on May 3. Jeter was also recommended for an honorary Doctor of Laws degree as part of the announcement.

Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and enrolled at Michigan prior to the 1992 MLB Draft. Michigan is also notably a Jordan Brand school, while Jeter has been a Jordan athlete since 1999.

Jeter played 20 big league seasons, all with the Yankees, racking up 14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and five World Series rings. He finished his career with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 358 stolen bases and a 71.3 WAR, batting .310 with an .817 OPS along the way.

Off the field, Jeter founded The Players’ Tribune, Jeter Publishing, Cap 2 Productions and the Turn 2 Foundation, on top of serving as a co-owner of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022 and an analyst for "MLB on FOX " since 2023.

Related MLB Stories

  • DODGERS PITCHERS POP OFF: Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto got things under control, the Dodgers shut down the Cubs to a historic degree in game one of the Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE
  • BERRÍOS GETS THE NOD: José Berríos will start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day, earning the distinction for the third time in the last four years. CLICK HERE
  • VERLANDER STAYS HOT: Looking to put his shaky 2024 behind him, Justin Verlander tossed yet another spring training gem with the Giants on Monday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News