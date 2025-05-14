Pregame Celebration Planned For Pete Rose Night At Great American Ballpark
CINCINNATI – Wednesday marks a historic day in Cincinnati Reds history.
The team plans to celebrate Pete Rose's career prior to the 7:14 p.m. ET first pitch on May 14, references to his No. 14 jersey.
Rose died on Sept. 30, 2024 at age 83, and he had been on MLB's permanently ineligible list since 1989 for betting on games. But on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ruled that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, making Rose eligible to be elected into the Hall of Fame. Rose is the all-time MLB leader in hits, at-bats, plate appearances and games played.
Here's a schedule of pregame events for Pete Rose Night at Great American Ballpark, per MLB's press release.
- Gates open at 5:44 p.m. ET, and all fans will receive a Pete Rose replica jersey from their 1975 and 1976 World Series titles.
- Pregame ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Q&A with Pete’s Friends: With Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman serving as emcee, Reds Hall of Famers George Foster, Ken Griffey Sr., Eric Davis and Barry Larkin will share stories and memories of Pete Rose.
- Pete Rose Video Tribute: Terry Francona and others will honor the Hit King with videoboard features.
- Honor Guard: Tonight’s colors will be presented by members of the United States Army. (Pete Rose joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1963)
- Moment of Remembrance: Prior to the singing of the National Anthem, a 14-second Moment of Remembrance will be held to honor the life of Pete Rose.
- National Anthem: 14 students from Western Hills High School, Pete Rose’s alma mater, will sing the national anthem.
- Game Ball Delivery: Members of the Rose family will deliver the official game ball.
- Honorary Captain: Members of the Rose family will serve as the game’s honorary captains.
At 6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network will also air a special one-hour pregame show with John Sadak, Barry Larkin and Jim Day. During the game, iconic Rose moments will be shared on the stadium's video board.
Related MLB stories
- MLB LIFTS BAN: Cincinnati Reds icon Pete Rose and Chicago White Sox pariah "Shoeless" Joe Jackson will finally be eligible to make the Baseball Hall of Fame after they were posthumously reinstated Tuesday. CLICK HERE