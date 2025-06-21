Detroit Tigers Pitcher Jack Flaherty Sets Up Massive Payday Despite Latest Dud
Jack Flaherty didn't have the cleanest outing Friday night, but it wasn't all bad for the veteran right-hander.
The Detroit Tigers starter gave up four runs right off the bat against the Tampa Bay Rays, all stemming from Yandy Díaz's leadoff homer. After settling things down with a scoreless second frame, Flaherty got tagged for another four earned in the bottom of the third.
By the time his day was done, Flaherty had allowed six hits, three walks and eight earned runs in 2.1 innings of work. He had given up five hits, five walks and seven earned runs across 4.2 innings his last time out on June 14, as well.
But just by taking the mound Friday, Flaherty reached 15 starts on the season. As a result, his guaranteed $10 million player option for the 2026 season climbed to $20 million, per the escalator in the contract he inked with Detroit this past winter.
Flaherty, who is on the books for $25 million in 2025, was 5-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.065 WHIP through 13 starts this season. He is now 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.213 WHIP and 0.2 WAR for the year, following his back-to-back duds.
The 29-year-old righty is pretty far removed from his elite campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and 2019, but he showed flashes of star potential with the Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers again in 2024. Flaherty's 13-7 record, 3.17 ERA, 1.068 WHIP and 3.1 WAR earned him his latest eight-figure deal, while his ability to stay healthy in 2025 has set him up for another big payday in 2026.
By year's end, Flaherty will now have to choose between $20 million and hitting the open market again.
