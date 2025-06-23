Reds Make Roster Decision on Jeimer Candelario After Return From IL
The Cincinnati Reds announced Monday that the team had designated veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario for assignment after reinstating him from the injured list.
Candelario had been on the 10-day IL since late April while dealing with a lumbar spine strain. In his absence, the Reds have used a variation of different players at third base, including the likes of Gavin Lux, Santiago Espinal and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Prior to the back injury, Candelario had been struggling through his first 22 games of the season. He had a .113 batting average with two home runs, 10 RBIs and an abysmal 11 OPS+.
Candelairo signed with the Reds after a strong 2023 season in which he hit a career-high 23 home runs while spending time with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. He joined the team on a three-year, $45 million deal but hasn't lived up to expectations in Cincinnati. He posted a .707 OPS in his first year with the team, with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs in 112 games and had a -0.7 bWAR.
With Candelario out of the picture, third base will remain a platoon for the time being, but could potentially be open for Noelvi Marte to take over at the position when he returns from his oblique injury.