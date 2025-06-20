Fastball

Cincinnati Reds Place Veteran Pitcher Wade Miley on Injured List With Flexor Strain

Wade Miley was just starting to get back in a rhythm for the Cincinnati Reds in the wake of his 2024 Tommy John surgery, but the veteran is now set to miss at least the rest of June.

The Cincinnati Reds have placed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain, retroactive to June 17, the club announced Friday afternoon.

Miley made his season debut on June 4, allowing four earned runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen, then returned to the mound for starts on June 9 and 15. He went 5.0 innings deep each time out, giving up a total of nine hits, six walks and five earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Prior to that stretch, Miley was on a minor league deal with the Reds. The 38-year-old was working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2024 during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

With Miley sidelined again, the Reds recalled right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips from Triple-A Louisville and added right-handed pitcher Chase Petty to the taxi squad. The former is Cincinnati's No. 15 prospect, while the latter is ranked No. 6.

It isn't as if the Reds have had Miley to lean back on all season long, but he had provided a solid veteran presence and some valuable inning-eating over the past few weeks. Miley was named an All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2012 and posted a career-high 5.3 WAR in 2021, before he bounced around to a few other NL Central organizations.

Miley will be eligible to return on July 2.

The Reds, meanwhile, will start a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

Sam Connon
