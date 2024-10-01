Reigning Pennant Winners Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks Both Miss Postseason
With the decisive doubleheader between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the rear-view mirror, the full MLB playoff picture is finally set.
And neither of the reigning pennant winners are part of the field.
The Arizona Diamondbacks were still alive entering Monday, needing either the Mets or Braves to sweep the two makeup games. New York won game one and Atlanta won game two, though, resulting in a three-way tie for the last two NL Wild Card spots.
Arizona lost out via tiebreakers, and was eliminated from playoff contention as a result.
The American League side of the bracket had been decided on Saturday, and the Texas Rangers were already long gone. They finished 8.0 games out of the playoffs, with four teams separating them from the final AL Wild Card spot.
As noted by StatMuse Baseball, this marks the first time that both teams in the World Series missed the following year's postseason since 2007. That year, the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers both fell short of the playoffs.
The 2007 Tigers finished second in the AL Wild Card race at 88-74 in an era where only one Wild Card made the postseason in each league, while the 2024 Diamondbacks finished fourth in the NL Wild Card race at 89-73.
And like the 2007 Cardinals, the reigning World Series champion Rangers finished 78-84.
The Diamondbacks had a better regular season record in 2024 than they did in 2023, but an 84-78 record was enough to get them to October last year. They upset their way through the postseason and won their first NL pennant in two decades, falling just short of their second World Series title.
The Rangers, on the other hand, won their first championship in franchise history after sneaking in as a 90-72 Wild Card team. The 12-game dropoff in 2024 cost them a shot at going back-to-back, and the 24-year streak without repeat World Series winners will be extended at least one more season.
Check out Fastball's full breakdown of the 2024 MLB Playoffs HERE, featuring schedules, brackets, matchups and more.
