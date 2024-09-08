San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez Avoids Striking Out to Keep Historic Streak Alive

longest streaks of consecutive PA without striking out, since 2000:



2004 Juan Pierre: 147

2001 Juan Pierre: 143

2016-17 Mookie Betts: 129

2024 Luis Arraez: 110 *active

2007 Albert Pujols: 109

2010 Jeff Keppinger: 107

2007 David Eckstein: 106



h/t @EliasSports