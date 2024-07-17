Fastball

San Diego Padres OF Just Became Youngest Player to Appear in All-Star Game in 11 Years

By getting into the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill carved out a cool slice of recent baseball history.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) connects for a double against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field July 3.
San Diego Padres youngster Jackson Merrill claimed his own slice of recent baseball history on Tuesday night during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Per @StatsCentre on social media (note placed before the game):

A National League reserve, rookie sensation Jackson Merrill is the youngest player on either roster for the #MLBAllStarGame later tonight. If he draws into game action, he'll be the youngest of any MLB'er to participate since 2013 and become the youngest on this @Padres list too

So Merrill is the youngest player to appear in the All-Star Game since 2013 and the youngest Padre ever, surpassing Fernando Tatis in 2021.

Merrill entered the game in relief of Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and acquitted himself well, going 1-for-2 in the National League's loss. It's been a great year for Merrill, who became an outfielder in spring training to help the Padres after they traded Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. The 21-year-old is hitting .278 with 12 homers and 46 RBI. He's a major reason why the Padres are currently 50-49 and only 1.0 game back in the National League wild card race.

He pairs with Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth to make an exciting nucleus of position player. Furthermore, All-Star Jurickson Profar has been a massive part of the team's success this year, even after they traded Soto to the Yankees.

With the All-Star Game now behind us, the Padres will open up the second half of the season on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. They'll take on the Cleveland Guardians, who currently lead the American League Central.

