San Diego Padres' Reliever Breaks Incredible Baseball Record on Tuesday
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night by a score of 4-0 at Petco Park. With the win, San Diego is 30-28, while the loss drops Miami to 19-37.
The Marlins are tied with the Rockies for the worst record in the National League, while the Padres are now tied for second place in the National League West.
Offensively, the Padres got a first inning home run from sparkplug Jurickson Profar, and on the mound they got 7.0 shutout innings from Matt Waldron.
In the bullpen, Wandy Peralta and Jeremiah Estrada shut the door for the final two innings. Estrada made some amazing baseball history by registering three more strikeouts in his one inning of work.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
JEREMIAH ESTRADA
13 STRAIGHT STRIKEOUTS
THE LONGEST STREAK IN AT LEAST THE EXPANSION ERA (1961)
AND STILL AN ACTIVE STREAK
h/t @EliasSports
The previous longest streak had been 11 batters, achieved by Phillies' reliever Jose Alvarado. The 25-year-old Estrada has appeared in 12 games this year, going 2-0. He's clearly moving up the bullpen ranks as he's struck out 28 batters in 16.1 innings. He has just a 0.55 ERA and a 0.55 WHIP.
He made his major league debut in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs and appeared in 17 games between 2022 and 2023 combined.
The Padres will take on the Marlins again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Braxton Garrett (MIA) battles against Yu Darvish (SD).
Garrett is 1-0 with a 5.30 ERA while Darvish is 4-2 with a 3.04.
